Nine months without MUDA meeting

September 17, 2024

Public works stalled

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials, responsible for solving housing challenges and ensuring systematic development of Mysuru, have strayed from their core mission.

Instead of prioritising land acquisition from farmers, creating residential layouts and approving sites for land owners and eligible beneficiaries following the rules, they are entangled in illegal approval of sites through 50:50 scheme, offering incentives and alternative site allotments.

In Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district, this misconduct in MUDA has shifted its focus toward issuing illegal sale deeds, khatas and revenue documents — leaving behind critical development projects that would benefit public.

Over the past 25-30 years, nearly 80,000 individuals have applied to MUDA, hoping to secure a site in Mysuru and build homes with pride. Sadly, many of these applicants passed away without realising their dreams, underscoring the glaring gap between MUDA officials’ promises and their actual actions.

Far from fulfilling public aspirations, MUDA has not held a Board meeting in the last nine months, casting serious doubt on the Authority’s progress.

Chairman holds just one meeting

The recent general meeting took place on Jan. 16, 2024, chaired by the then Deputy Commissioner and MUDA Chairman, Dr. K.V. Rajendra. At that meeting, 180 items were presented, but only 20 legally valid items were approved. Since then, no general meetings have occurred.

Since K. Marigowda assumed the role of MUDA Chairman on March 1, 2024, he has held only one general meeting, which was on March 7, 2024, to discuss 2024-25 budget. There have been no additional general meetings under his chairmanship.

Three years’ budgets pending approval

Budget meetings held under previous Chairmen H.V. Rajeev and Yashasvi S. Somasekhar on March 31, 2022, and March 13, 2023, respectively, as well as the annual budget meeting on March 7, 2024, chaired by Marigowda, have yet to be submitted to the Government for approval. This backlog underscores administrative inefficiencies hampering MUDA’s operations.

With no action plans created for the approved projects, development work has come to a complete standstill.

The absence of general meetings, prolonged budget approval delays and lack of action plans have significantly hindered vital development projects. Key initiatives like the second phase of the Kabini drinking water project and the group housing scheme for providing affordable homes to the homeless remain stalled.

Technical delays

After Congress Government took office, Marigowda assumed charge as MUDA Chairman on March 1, 2024, but faced immediate challenges with the Model Code of Conduct for 2024 LS polls, which commenced on March 16.

Although the code was lifted on June 4, further complications within the MUDA arose when Marigowda revealed on June 24 that the approval of sites in a 50:50 ratio (approved by the MUDA Board) was illegal, exposing a massive site scam running into thousands of crores of rupees. Subsequently, on July 2, the Government transferred then MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and the Secretary.

A state of uncertainty

The Government responded to the scam by launching an investigation into the site allocation scam and ordered all MUDA meetings, work processes and daily operations to be suspended until the report is submitted. Since then, all MUDA activities have remained frozen.

The MUDA site scandal has sent shockwaves through State political circles, with parties deeply divided over the allegations involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The matter is now being contested in the Karnataka High Court.

Despite the legal battle playing out at highest level, on the ground — where the scam originated — there is an eerie silence. No public-friendly initiatives or actions are being carried out at MUDA, leaving the common people in a state of uncertainty.