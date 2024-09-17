Congress counters HDK’s Dalit land grab charge against CM

September 17, 2024

‘If allegations are proven we will ask Siddaramaiah to resign; If not, will Kumaraswamy resign?’

Mysuru: Responding to the allegations made by Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), who accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of illegally building a house on land intended for a Dalit with a disability in Vijayanagar, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana stated that the Chief Minister has not involved in any illegal activities.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Vijayanagar house this morning, Lakshmana said, “If it is proven that Siddaramaiah is exploiting Dalits to build and sell houses, we will ensure that he resigns. Conversely, Kumaraswamy should consider resigning from his position as a Union Minister if this is not the case.”

Lakshmana explained, “Siddaramaiah legally constructed a house on a 100×120 site in Vijayanagar, which he purchased from Sakamma. When he was unable to repay the bank loan, he sold the house. RTI activist Gangaraju questioned the legality of this site, leading to a court case. The District Court ruled against Siddaramaiah, who then challenged it in the High Court. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favour of Siddaramaiah.”

Kumaraswamy had claimed that a Dalit paid Rs. 24,000 for the site, only to find that someone else had built a house on it. Kumaraswamy alleged that this was facilitated by forged documents in Sakamma’s name.

“As Deputy Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah built the house. On whose land did you build it? By creating false documents in Sakamma’s name, you took 10,000 sq. ft. from her and constructed the house. Do you want records of this? I’m asking the Chief Minister,” Kumaraswamy had questioned.

Lakshmana countered, “Siddaramaiah’s house construction is not on Dalit land. Kumaraswamy’s accusations are baseless. He must stop making these allegations and provide evidence to support his claims. If he continues to spread falsehoods for political gain, we will pursue legal action.”

Former ZP Member Rakesh Papanna, former ZP President B.M. Ramu and others accompanied Lakshmana.