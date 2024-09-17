Atishi Marlena set to become Delhi CM

September 17, 2024

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been accused of corruption and was jailed for over six months, has proposed Atishi Marlena as the candidate for the next Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi.

Atishi, a prominent figure in both the party and the Government, holds multiple key portfolios, including Finance, Education, and Public Works Department (PWD).

Kejriwal is scheduled to resign today after meeting with Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena at 4.30 pm. The meeting has been confirmed for this time.

Atishi, born on June 8, 1981, comes from an academic family in Delhi, with her parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, both Professors at Delhi University. Her middle name, ‘Marlena,’ a combination of Marx and Lenin, reflects her ideological roots.

In 2018, to focus on her professional achievements rather than her family background, she adopted the name Atishi for her public persona.

Atishi’s political career began in January 2013 when she joined AAP. She played a significant role in policy formulation, leveraging her experiences from the Anti-Corruption Movement in India.

Her electoral breakthrough came in the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, where she won the Kalkaji Constituency in South Delhi by a margin of 11,422 votes against BJP candidate Dharambir Singh. This victory elevated her to a prominent role within the Delhi Government.

Following her success, Atishi was appointed as a Cabinet Minister, filling the positions vacated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain who were lodged in jail following corruption allegations.

During the 2022-23 period, she served as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and was involved with various other Committees focused on Women & Child Welfare, Minority Welfare and Education.