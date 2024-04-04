Elect Yaduveer unopposed: MLC
April 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath, despite his recent anti-BJP stance, appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders, urging them to facilitate the unopposed election of Mysuru-Kodagu BJP LS candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Yaduveer, the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family, is contesting as the BJP candidate from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.

During the visit of Yaduveer and other senior BJP leaders to his residence at Dattagalli on Wednesday, Vishwanath highlighted the significant contributions made by the former rulers of Mysuru. He emphasised that despite the monarchy, the Maharajas consistently upheld democratic values, elevating the Mysuru region to international acclaim.

In light of this, Vishwanath stressed the importance for the Congress and all stakeholders to ensure Yaduveer’s unopposed. He expressed his vision for Mysuru-Kodagu to serve as a national model by electing Yaduveer uncontested, underscoring the remarkable contributions of the Maharajas to the State’s progress and welfare.

Highlighting the importance of transcending political affiliations for the greater good, Vishwanath underscored that every leader should prioritise ensuring Yaduveer’s unopposed election. He made this appeal to the Chief Minister and the Congress party on behalf of the citizens                                            and voters.

Vishwanath asserted that Yaduveer’s uncontested election would elevate Mysuru’s stature nationwide, emphasising the significant contributions of the Maharajas in placing Mysuru on the global tourism map.

