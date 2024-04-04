GTD dares Siddu for poll fight in Chamundeshwari

April 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda has dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign and contest the elections against him in the same Chamundeshwari Constituency.

He was speaking to media persons at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road in the city on Wednesday, in reply to the disdaining remarks made by Siddaramaiah recently, questioning his (GTD) contri-butions to Chamundeshwari Constituency.

“You tender resignation as Varuna MLA and I will quit from Chamundeshwari. Let there be another election to face each other in Chamundeshwari and let’s see who will win the poll,” said GTD venting his outburst against Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah is not aware of the developments and he is the only person in politics to scale the ladder without having any development works to his credit, said GTD about his friend-turned-foe in politics.

Besides, GTD trained his guns on Siddaramaiah’s son and former Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, accusing the latter of running a commission racket in Chamundeshwari swindling 60 percent cut.

“The BEO of Chamundeshwari and Tahsildar are all your relatives. I am a namesake MLA, with you dictating terms in the Constituency. The contractors should pay commission to your son. Let’s see for how many days you will remain as the CM. You have been targeting me continuously and piercing me with your painful remarks,” said GTD.