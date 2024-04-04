Sunil Bose declares assets worth Rs 7.84 crore; owns no vehicle

April 4, 2024

Chamarajanagar BJP candidate S. Balraj’s wife owns more properties than him

Chamarajanagar: Congress candidate Sunil Bose, son of Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, contesting from the Chamarajanagar (SC reserved) Lok Sabha Constituency, has declared assets worth Rs. 7.84 crore. Intriguingly, he does not possess any vehicle registered in his name.

The 42-year-old Sunil Bose claims to be a bachelor and resides in Ambedkar Beedhi in Hadinaaru village, Nanjangud taluk, falling under the Varuna Assembly Constituency. He faces charges under IPC 171 (wearing a garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) at Nanjangud Rural Police Station.

According to the FIR, he was accused of distributing buttermilk and fruits to the public and party workers while canvassing for votes on Mar. 28, 2017.

His movable assets amount to Rs. 3.53 crore, with immovable assets totalling Rs. 4.31 crore. He has invested Rs. 85.50 lakh in land development. While he doesn’t have any bank loans, he owes Rs. 5.56 crore to individuals.

His holdings include Rs. 9.09 lakh in cash, 620 gm of gold valued at Rs. 38.44 lakh, 3.2 kg of silver valued at Rs. 2,30,400, 19 guntas of inherited land in Hadinaaru village valued at Rs. 4.60 lakh and 1 acre 38 guntas of land in Elachagere village in Nanjangud taluk valued at Rs. 12 lakh.

Sunil Bose owns a 5,904 sq.ft site in V.V. Mohalla, Mysuru, valued at Rs. 3.31 crore, 6 acres of land in Elachagere valued at Rs. 45 lakh, 389.83 sq.ft plot in Hadinaaru village valued at Rs. 2.50 lakh, 809 sq.ft land in Hadinaaru village valued at Rs. 1.40 lakh and a residential building at Hadinaaru village valued at Rs. 34.80 lakh.

S. Balraj’s assets

BJP candidate from Chamarajanagar reserved seat S. Balraj’s wife, Vimala, possesses more immovable assets than him. Balraj, aged 58, holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering.

Balraj’s movable assets total Rs. 17.3 lakh, while his wife’s movable assets amount to Rs. 56.74 lakh. Additionally, Balraj’s immovable assets are valued at Rs. 55 lakh, whereas his wife’s immovable assets are valued at Rs. 2.10 crore.

Overall, Balraj’s total assets amount to Rs. 82.74 lakh, encompassing both immovable and movable assets, with a loan of Rs. 42 lakh. Furthermore, his wife possesses assets valued at Rs. 2.66 crore, comprising both immovable and movable assets. Moreover, their elder son Himanshu owns a house worth Rs. 75 lakh in Kollegal. Their second son owns a site worth Rs. 4 lakh. Balraj has no criminal cases against him.