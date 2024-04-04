Dr. C.N. Manjunath files nomination from Bangalore Rural seat
News

Dr. C.N. Manjunath files nomination from Bangalore Rural seat

April 4, 2024

Ramanagara: Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency BJP candidate Dr. C.N. Manjunath, renowned Cardiologist and a former Director of Bengaluru’s Jaydeva Hospital, filed his nomination papers at the DC office here this morning, with the deadline for filing of nomination papers ending today. Dr. Manjunath was accompanied by his wife Anasuya, MLAs Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, M. Krishnappa and Muniratna.

Dr. Manjunath,  will be taking on sitting Congress MP D.K. Suresh, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Apart from Dr. Manjunath, several other BJP, Congress and independent candidates of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka which are going to polls on Apr.26, filed their nomination papers at their respective centres on the last day today.

