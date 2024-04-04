Siddu’s new-found love for Vokkaligas ridiculed

April 4, 2024

Siddaramaiah made disrespectful remarks against Vokkaligas for many years: HDK

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) ridiculed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his sudden display of affection towards the Vokkaliga community, despite making disrespectful remarks about them for years.

Addressing the media at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Kumaraswamy sarcastically questioned Siddaramaiah’s newfound affinity for the Vokkaliga community, considering his history of engaging in caste-based politics.

“He indulges in caste politics daily, and the people are taking note of it. They will deliver a fitting response,” remarked Kumaraswamy regarding Siddaramaiah’s recent comments.

Expressing apprehension that the Congress party fears being uprooted if the caste census report of the H. Kantharaj Commission is released, Kumaraswamy alleged that they have strate-gically planned to unveil the report after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s recent claim of contributing to JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna’s victory in the previous Lok Sabha elections from Hassan, Kumaraswamy asserted that a similar fate would have befallen D.K. Suresh in Bangalore Rural Constituency had he not campaigned for his success.

Highlighting the importance of the alliance between JD(S) and Congress, Kumaraswamy flayed Siddaramaiah for disparaging it, stating that without adhering to the alliance, Congress would have struggled to secure any seats in the elections. He explained how the BJP could have emerged victorious in Bangalore Rural Constituency if not for their cooperation.

Addressing Siddaramaiah’s predictions about his future, Kumaraswamy urged him to consider the challenges facing the Congress government’s survival post-Parliamentary elections. He anticipated power struggles and demands for the creation of three Deputy Chief Minister positions.

Fake tears of Siddu

Kumaraswamy dismissed Siddaramaiah’s tears as insincere, contrasting them with his own genuine emotions that often move him to tears.

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s claims of building JD(S), Kumaraswamy asserted his role in the party’s establishment, noting that he had even borrowed money for its development while Siddaramaiah limited himself to addressing gatherings.

Regarding the viral phone conversation between former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and CM Siddaramaiah on transfer of officials, Kumaraswamy humorously mimicked the dialogue, emphasising that his son never interfered in administrative matters during his tenure.

He also highlighted the contrast, stating that he never appointed his son to committees like Siddaramaiah.

Targets K. Venkatesh

Addressing accusations from Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, who accused H.D. Deve Gowda of influencing BJP MP Prathap Simha’s ticket loss in Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency, Kumaraswamy revealed Venkatesh’s history with JD(S).

He noted Venkatesh’s departure from the party in 2004 due to dissatisfaction over Ministerial appointments, despite benefiting from JD(S)’ support. Kumaraswamy criticised Venkatesh for blaming JD(S) while contributing nothing to the party. He accused Venkatesh of taking advantage of political privileges without making any meaningful contributions, highlighting the impact of Venkatesh’s actions on others.