‘After 47 years, Congress fields a Vokkaliga in Mysuru LS seat’

April 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has appealed to the electorate to elect Congress candidate M. Lakshmana, a Vokkaliga, in the Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency as the party has fielded the candidate of the community after a gap of 47 years.

Addressing the gathering during a campaign meeting organised ahead of filing the nomination, near Teresian College junction here on Wednesday, Shivakumar said “Lakshmana is available to the people round-the-clock and he should win the election. The party has fielded the candidate of Vokkaliga community in Lakshmana after a long gap.”

“With myself being a Vokkaliga decorating the top post as KPCC President, many were raising queries about not considering the community candidate for the Constituency. Hence, we have pitted Lakshmana after a gap of 47 years addressing the concerns of Vokkaliga community,” he said.

“After introducing Guarantee Schemes in the State, I have toured across Karnataka along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the response is also positive. It has boosted our self-confidence, unlike BJP leaders who are pinning hopes on winning elections purely on Modi wave. They lack a face to seek votes on the basis of fulfilling any promises made to the people. Is there any Modi wave in the State and those who have been a witness to it should share their experience,” said Shivakumar.

During the previous Assembly elections, Modi had toured across several places, but Congress romped home by winning 136 seats. With this, the possibilities of Modi wave was disproved in the State, the Deputy CM said.

Congress candidate Lakshmana also spoke on the occasion.