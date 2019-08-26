Electrical contractors accuse CESC of corruption

August 26, 2019

Mysuru: Local electrical contractors are facing huge crisis as CESC officials are involved in high-level corruption, alleged Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors Association President S.M. Krishna here recently.

Addressing media persons, he alleged that the officials has joined hands with few capitalists to the tender regulations with respect to regularisation of unauthorised pumpsets, installation of additional transformers, link-line works and others in their favour to award the tender worth Rs. 468 crore in Mandya and Hassan Circle.

Stating that the big contractors were getting labourers from other States, Krishna said that the local electrical labourers were losing their income and their families would come to the streets.

Urging the official to issue tenders to the sub contractors, he alleged that the CESC officials were awarding tenders for nearly 40-50 percent higher price than the regular price to big contractors.

The Association has threatened that all 35,000 piecework contractors would launch a protest against CESC officials if their demands were not considered.

Association Vice-President K.C. Mahadevaswamy, Organising Secretary B.L. Venkatesh and Nagaraj were present at the press meet.

