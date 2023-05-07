Ensure transparency in vote counting

May 7, 2023

Mysore/Myusru: With the counting of votes of the Assembly polls for all the 11 Constituencies of the district scheduled to take place on May 13, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has asked the counting officials to ensure transparency in the counting of votes that will take place at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management for Women on Valmiki road in the city.

He was addressing the counting centre heads and supporting staff at the training held at Kalamandira on Saturday.

“The counting process should not be done in a hurry and must be done with patience. Just as the polling staff ensure a free and fair polls, counting staff too must do their job in a transparent manner,” he said adding that all the assigned staff should not leave the counting table until the results are announced.

Asking the counting staff not to carry their mobile phones on that day, he said that the assigned staff should do their job in keeping with the procedures.

Pointing out that the counting process is a simple one, he told the officials not to get unnecessarily confused and to bring to the notice of the Returning Officer in case of any complications or problems.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 am on May 13 in the presence of poll observers, he said adding that counting assistants must correctly understand the procedures to be followed and function in accordance with that. Additional DC Kavita Rajaram and other poll officers were present.

Voter awareness for industrial workers

In a bid to ensure maximum voting in the May 10 Assembly polls, the District Administration in association with SVEEP Committee, held a voter awareness campaign in more than a hundred industries located in Koorgalli, Belawadi, Hebbal, Kadakola Industrial areas of the city and at Tandavapura Industrial area in Nanjangud.

The campaign covered more than 12,000 industrial workers and staff of over a hundred industries. All the staff were administered oath on mandatory voting.

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Joint Director of the Department of Industries and Commerce Dinesh and other officials were present on the occasion.