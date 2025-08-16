Entry denial: Tourists go on rampage at Brindavan Gardens

August 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chaos erupted at the world-famous Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam on Friday night after over 60 tourists were denied entry, sparking protests and vandalism. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm, shortly after the illumination and musical fountain show had ended. As it was an Independence Day holiday, hundreds of tourists had thronged the venue.

Although the official entry cutoff was 9 pm, visitors alleged that toll and parking fees were collected without any prior notice of the closure. Even the toll staff at the bridge were unaware of the cut-off and continued collecting money.

Tourists said they were charged between Rs. 300 and Rs. 500 per vehicle for entry and parking, but were turned away at the Garden gate without being issued tickets. Outraged, they confronted the staff of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) and the private agency managing entry under a Government tender. The staff cited closure rules, leading to heated arguments.

The situation escalated when angry tourists smashed the glass at the ticket counter and damaged furniture. KSISF personnel and KRS Police intervened to restore order, but the crowd continued to demand entry.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited Assistant Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmed Abu rushed to the spot and offered the tourists two options: A refund of their fees or entry into the Gardens.

Most visitors, many of whom had come from distant places, chose to see the illumination and fountains. Abu then directed the staff to allow 50-60 tourists free entry, and the show timings were extended beyond 9.30 pm. The tourists later dispersed peacefully. No Police case has been registered.