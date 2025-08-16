Tender for Rs. 2,663-crore KRS Dam Amusement Park closes today

August 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The tender process for the technical bid to identify a qualified agency to execute the proposed mega Amusement Park at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam at Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya District closes this evening at 5 pm.

Planned under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the project will span 198 acres and feature water parks, roller coasters a Goddess Cauvery statue, and even a penguin park.

The State Government has earmarked Rs. 2,663 crore for the venture.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) floated the tenders on the global e-procurement portal. Once the technical bids close, evaluation will follow to identify the most competent agency.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmed Abu said, “After the expert and competent agency is identified, a financial bid will be called where the shortlisted agencies will compete. The highest bidder will be entrusted with executing the project from scratch, operating it, and maintaining it, with revenue shared with the State Government.” He added that the finer aspects of implementation will be taken up at Government level.

On the opposition raised by farmers — who have also approached the Karnataka High Court against the Amusement Park and the Rs. 92-crore Cauvery Aarati project, citing dam safety — Abu said, “The Court has asked the State Government to submit a feasibility report on both projects, including safety aspects. The judicial process is underway, and we will explain the benefits of the project. Simultaneously, the tender process is also progressing.”