Escalators at City Railway Station: A clarification

April 30, 2025

Sir,

With reference to the news item titled ‘Escalators at City Railway Station fail passengers daily’ and a reader’s letter in this column — ‘Neglect of accessibility facilities at Mysuru Railway Station’ — published in Star of Mysore dated Apr. 28 and Apr. 29, we wish to clarify that the reports do not accurately reflect the ground reality.

In response to the concern raised, we wish to clarify that the escalator service is frequently interrupted due to passengers pressing the emergency stop button out of fear or panic.

As there is no dedicated staff stationed at the escalators, resetting takes some time.

To address this, a set of reset keys has been provided to Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff at the entrance, and they have been trained to handle such situations promptly.

— Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, Mysuru, 29.4.2025

