‘Text Book of Industrial Microbiology’ released

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar (centre), Hon. Secretary, Mahajana Education Society, Mysuru, is seen releasing the book titled ‘Text Book of Industrial Microbiology’ written by Dr. Renu Agrawal (second from left), former Chief Scientist, Rural Development Co-ordinator, Project Advisor, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, at a function organised by School of Life Sciences, Department of Studies in Microbiology of Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Education Centre (PBMMEC), PG Wing of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, at its Life Science Auditorium recently. Others seen are (from left) Dr. C.K. Renukarya, Director, PBMMEC, Dr. Prakash M. Halami, Chief Scientist & Professor, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru and Dr. S.R. Ramesh, Chief Scientist, Faculties, School of Life Science.
