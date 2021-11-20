Eshwarappa says BJP hopeful of bagging 17 seats

November 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who heads one of the four Party teams formed in respect of MLC polls, said that the BJP is hopeful of bagging at least 16-17 out of the 25 Legislative Council seats from Local Authorities Constituencies, the polls for which will take place on Dec.10. He was addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning on the party’s campaign and preparedness for the Legislative Council Polls from Local Authorities Constituencies, scheduled to take place on Dec.10.

Contending that the BJP’s programmes and plans for the welfare of the people will hugely help in the MLC polls, Eshwarappa made a scathing attack on Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and as well as another former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Accusing the two leaders of making irresponsible remarks against the BJP, he said that the voters will teach them a lesson in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, City President T.S. Srivatsa, former MLC and BJP Spokesperson Ashwathnarayan and other leaders were present.

Shobha Karandlaje remains silent

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, who is most vocal when she addresses any press meets or public gatherings, was completely silent today, much to the surprise of everyone. Although she was persistently asked questions on the Centre’s sudden decision to withdraw the three Farm Laws as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, Shobha refused to be drawn into any conversation on the issue and remained silent throughout the press meet.

Somashekar evasive on Dinesh Gooligowda

When asked why his Special Officer on Duty Dinesh Gooligowda opted to contest the MLC polls on a Congress ticket from Mandya district, Minister S.T. Somashekar said that Dinesh is free to contest the polls anywhere and from any party.

Maintaining that Dinesh Gooligowda has been relieved of all his official duties and responsibilities, the Minister said that he has informed everything about the matter to the Party’s State-incharge Arun Singh and other top leaders.

When told that Dinesh could have been given the BJP ticket considering the fact that he (Dinesh) was serving for a BJP Minister, Somashekar, perhaps with a slip of tongue, said he learnt that Dinesh was contesting on a Congress ticket following an advise by former CM S.M. Krishna. When asked why Krishna, who is with the BJP could ask Dinesh to contest from Congress, Somashekar was evasive and refused to speak anything further on the issue.