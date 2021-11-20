Rain havoc in district: 3 killed, 1,994 houses, 500-km roads, 67 School buildings and 33 PHCs damaged
November 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar today said that he has directed the District Administration to take up rain relief measures on a war-footing.

Somashekar was addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning on the party’s campaign and preparedness for the Legislative Council Polls from Local Authorities Constituencies, scheduled to take place on Dec.10.

According to the report from the District Administration, 500 hectares of crops have been destroyed and 1,994 houses have suffered damages in the district so far due to rains, he said adding that out of the 1,994 houses, 87 were completely damaged and 1,907 were partially damaged.

Continuing, Somashekar said that 500 kms of roads across the district have suffered extensive damages, while 67 School buildings and 33 Primary Health Centre (PHCs) buildings have suffered damages of  varying nature.

Noting that three people have died in the district due to  recent rains, he said that the District Administration is taking all possible steps to address people’s problems and woes triggered by incessant rains.

