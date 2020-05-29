Evaluation of all II PUC papers begins in city

May 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Divisional evaluation of Second PUC (2019-20) answer scripts of all subjects of all the three streams —- Arts, Science and Commerce —– began in the city this morning under tight Police security.

The evaluation is taking place at nine centres namely Sarada Vilas College in Krishnamurthypuram, St. Philomena’s College in Bannimantap, Marimallappa educational Institutions, Maharani’s PU College on N.S. Road, Maharaja PU College on JLB Road, Vidyavardhaka College on Seshadri Iyer Road, Vijaya Vittala College in Saraswathipuram, Mahajana College in Jayalakshmipuram and Gopalaswamy PU College at Nanjumalige.

Lecturers from the five districts of Mysuru Division — Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu — are attending the evaluation work at the nine centres which began at 10 am today.

Barring English and Economics, the evaluation of answer scripts of all other subjects of II PUC of all the three streams are taking place at the city centres.

While the exam for English paper which was earlier scheduled to take place on Mar.23 was postponed following the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation of Economics paper which began simultaneously on a Trial and Error basis at all District Head Quarters of the State on Mar.21 due to lockdown travel restrictions, has been completed. The pending English paper exam has now been re- scheduled to take place on June 18.

The evaluation is taking place in compliance with lockdown regulations such as wearing of face mask, maintenance of social distancing, use of hand sanitisers and maintenance of tidiness at the centres.

Mysuru DDPUE G.R. Geetha visited all the centres this morning for an inspection. The evaluation will take place from 10 am till 5 pm on all days. Lecturers from other districts of Mysuru Division can now travel in KSRTC buses to their respective centres as travel restrictions have been eased following the relaxation of lockdown 4.0 regulations.