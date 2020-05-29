ASHA workers launch Statewide stir

May 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the assault on ASHA workers, urging for their protection and also to resolve their problems, ASHA workers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha, Mysuru District Committee, along with All India United Trade Unions Centre (AIUTUC) launched their Statewide struggle this morning.

They submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu through Assistant Tahsildar Boraiah at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

Their demands include punishment to those who had assaulted ASHA workers on COVID-19 duty, adequate compensation to the victims, announcement of special package and a monthly salary of Rs. 10,000 from March, to provide face masks, sanitisers and hand gloves, ban liquor and to take stringent action against those who had assaulted them in a drunken state among others.