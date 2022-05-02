Events today – MAY 2: Charu Samskrutika Pratishtana, Mysuru

Inauguration of the building, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graces the occasion, ‘Shatalankara Krishna Shataka mattu Shaardulavikriditashataka Stotrakruti’ authored by Vid. Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao and ‘Aidu Natakagalu’ authored by D. Sheela Kumari, Department of Collegiate Education retd. Joint Director Prof. T.N. Prabhakar and Karnataka Sahitya Academy-Bengaluru President Dr. B.V. Vasanthakumar guests, Deenabandhu Trust-Chamarajanagar Founder Prof. G.S. Jayadev presides, 4.30 pm; Theatre Songs, #208, State Bank of Mysore and Other Banks Employees Welfare Association, Ring Road, 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
Leave a Reply