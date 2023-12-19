Events Tomorrow

Events tomorrow – Dec. 20: District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru and Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), Mysuru Local Centre

December 19, 2023

Releasing of Dr. D.S. Jayappagowda’s English work ‘Bharata Ratna Sir MV’ (translated by late N. Parameshwar), novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa releases the book, IEI Mysuru Chairman Dr. R. Deepu presides, historian Dr. N.S. Rangaraju speaks about the book, Parishat Mysuru President Maddikere Gopal welcomes and delivers keynote address, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and former IEI Mysuru Chairman A.S. Sathish chief guests, author Dr. D.S. Jayappagowda will be present, N. Amuda Parameshwar special invitee, IEI premises, JLB Road, 11 am.

