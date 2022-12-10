Events tomorrow – December 11: Loyal World Super Market and Sri Sharada Educational Charitable Trust

‘Swaraanjali-22: Hannele-Chigurele – Bond Between Generations,’ fund-raising live musical concert, stage programme, Dr. Gururaj Karajagi, Education Expert and Chairman, Academy for Creative Teaching, Bengaluru, chief guest, Prof. M. Krishnegwoda, retd. Principal, St. Philomena’s College, Mysuru, special invitee, Dr. H.N. Dinesh, Professor and Head, Department of Surgery, MMC&RI, Mysuru, presides, Dr. Lavanya Shenoy, Senior Surgeon, Mysuru and Head, Swaraanjali troupe and Bhuvaneshwari Venkatesh, Akashvani artiste and main member of Swaraanjali troupe, 4.30 pm; Musical Evening, Mysore Medical College Platinum Jubilee Hall, J.K. Grounds, 6 pm onwards.
