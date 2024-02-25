Events tomorrow – FEB. 26: Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC)

35th International Nirantara Kalemane Festival & Padma Vibhushan Rukmini Devi Arundale’s 120th birth anniversary celebrations, conferring of ‘Kalemane Kalashree International Award’ on Vidushi Smriti Ramesh Kaushik, Founder & Director, Vismaya School of Learning, Mysuru and Shilpa Abhiram, Founder & Director, Ekatvam Kala Shaale, Bengaluru; Performers are Karnataka Kalashree Dr. K. Kumar of Kumar Performing Arts Centre and his disciples; Performance and lecture on ‘Rukmini Devi Arundale’ by Vidu. Smriti Ramesh Kaushik; Shilpa Abhiram, Founder & Director, Ekatvam Kala Shaale, Bengaluru; Disciples of Vidushi Dr. Sparsha Shenoy, Founder & Director, Kalaasparsha Performing Centre, Mysuru, disciples of Vidushi Sunitha Nandkumar, Founder & Director, Chidambaranatesha Natya Shaale, Mysuru & Mandya; Disciples of Vidushi K.S. Shyla, Sri Nandikeshwara Bharatanatya Kalashale, Mandya & Maddur, Kalemane Sabhaangana, Hebbal 2nd Stage, 2.30 pm.
