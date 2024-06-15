Events tomorrow – JUNE 16: Mysuru Sahitya Dasoha

Releasing of books ‘Tangaliyalli Walking’ and ‘Baduku Bimba’ authored by Padma Anand, Kannada Book Authority Chairman Manasa inaugurates, senior science writer S. Ramprasad presides, senior scholar Dr. Kabbinale Vasantha Baradwaj releases books, Kannada Professor Dr. Mysore Krishnamurthy and Education Department Officer G. Venkatachala will speak about the books, artist Mohan Varnekar and senior writer & critic Kerodi M. Lolakshi chief guests, Mysuru Sahitya Dasoha Founder and Author Padma Anand will be present, Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), JLB Road, 10.30 am.
