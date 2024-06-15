Events Tomorrow

Events tomorrow – JUNE 16: Mysuru Sahitya Dasoha

June 15, 2024

Releasing of books ‘Tangaliyalli Walking’ and ‘Baduku Bimba’ authored by Padma Anand, Kannada Book Authority Chairman Manasa inaugurates, senior science writer S. Ramprasad presides, senior scholar Dr. Kabbinale Vasantha Baradwaj releases books, Kannada Professor Dr. Mysore Krishnamurthy and Education Department Officer G. Venkatachala will speak about the books, artist Mohan Varnekar and senior writer & critic Kerodi M. Lolakshi chief guests, Mysuru Sahitya Dasoha Founder and Author Padma Anand will be present, Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), JLB Road, 10.30 am.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching