Events tomorrow – mar. 22: University of Mysore (UoM)

102nd Convocation, NAAC Director S.C. Sharma delivers Convocation Address, Governor and Chancellor of all State-run Universities Thaawarchand Gehlot presides, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan will be present, Crawford Hall, 11 am.
102nd Convocation, NAAC Director S.C. Sharma delivers Convocation Address, Governor and Chancellor of all State-run Universities Thaawarchand Gehlot presides, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan will be present, Crawford Hall, 11 am.
Leave a Reply