Events Tomorrow

Events tomorrow – March 20: Government First Grade College for Women, Vijayanagar (GFGCWV), Mysuru, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Karnataka State Archives, Divisional Archives Office, Mysuru

March 19, 2025

Two-day Multi-Disciplinary National Conference on ‘Empowering Women in Princely Mysore: Historical Insights, Social Change and Future Prospects,’ MLA G.T. Devegowda, President of College Development Council (CDC), inaugurates, Prof. Jamuna, retd. Professor of History, Bangalore University, delivers the keynote address, Dr. Gavisiddaiah, Director, Karnataka State Archives, Bengaluru, Dr. B. Chandrashekara, Joint Director, RJDCE, Mysuru, Prof. Hirisawe Srinivas Rao Prabhakar, retd. Professor of History, JNU, New Delhi and Prof. N.V. Ushadevi, Senior Professor of History, Bangalore University,  chief guests, G.R. Nataraja, Principal, GFGCWV, Mysuru, presides, K.C. Bhadragiriyaiah, IQAC Coordinator, GFGCWV, Mysuru, will be present, College Auditorium, 10.30 am.

Searching