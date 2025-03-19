Events Tomorrow

Events tomorrow – March 20: PG Department of Studies and Research in Journalism and Mass Communication, St. Philomena’s College

March 19, 2025

Inauguration of International Conference on ‘Re-imaging Communication in the 21st Century: Sociological, Political and Economic Perspectives,’ Dr. D.V. Guruprasad, former DGP, chief guest, Prof. Srinivas Melkote, Professor Emeritus, Bowling Green State University, USA, delivers keynote address, Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, Apostolic Administrator, President-MDES, presides, Rev. Dr. Lourdu Prasad Joseph, Rector and Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha, Principal, will be present, College premises, Bannimantap, 10 am.

