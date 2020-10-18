Events Tomorrow

Events TOMORROW – OCT. 19: University of Mysore (UoM)

October 18, 2020

Centenary Convocation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the Convocation Address virtually, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, who is the Chancellor of all State-run Universities, presides, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, will be present, UoM VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar introduces the guests, 10 am; Presentation of degrees in the presence of Central University of Andhra Pradesh VC Prof. S.A. Kori, Crawford Hall, [Livestreaming on University website (https://uni-mysore.ac.in/), YouTube Channel and Facebook page], 3 pm.

