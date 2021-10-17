Excel in swimming
Sports

Excel in swimming

October 17, 2021

Mysuru: The following swimmers of Mysore District Swimming Association (MDSA) have excelled at the XXII State Masters Swimming Championship-2021, organised by Karnataka Swimming Association, affiliated to Swimming Federation of India, Karnataka Olympic Association and Sports Authority of Karnataka, at the Corporation Swimming Pool in Hampinagar, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru on  Oct. 9 and10.

V. Jagadeesha of Mysuru won Gold medal and secured first place in 200m Individual Medley (IM). He got Silver medals and secured second place in 100m Butterfly and 4 x 50 metres Relay. 

Meanwhile,  B. Sundaram, a resident of Vivekanandanagar and owner of Sri Manjunatha Dish View, won Silver medals and second place in 50m and 100m Backstroke; and a Bronze Medal securing third place in  50m Freestyle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching