Excel in swimming

October 17, 2021

Mysuru: The following swimmers of Mysore District Swimming Association (MDSA) have excelled at the XXII State Masters Swimming Championship-2021, organised by Karnataka Swimming Association, affiliated to Swimming Federation of India, Karnataka Olympic Association and Sports Authority of Karnataka, at the Corporation Swimming Pool in Hampinagar, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru on Oct. 9 and10.

V. Jagadeesha of Mysuru won Gold medal and secured first place in 200m Individual Medley (IM). He got Silver medals and secured second place in 100m Butterfly and 4 x 50 metres Relay.

Meanwhile, B. Sundaram, a resident of Vivekanandanagar and owner of Sri Manjunatha Dish View, won Silver medals and second place in 50m and 100m Backstroke; and a Bronze Medal securing third place in 50m Freestyle.