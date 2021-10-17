Karnataka CET topper feted

H.K. Meghan of Pramati Hillview Academy, Mysuru, who secured first rank in all streams of Karnataka CET (Engineering, BNYS, Agriculture, Veterinary Science and Pharmacy), was felicitated at Vijaya Vittala Composite PU College in city recently. He is seen with VVEI Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat, Principal H. Satyaprasad and faculty members. Picture right shows Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitating Meghan at his office in the presence of Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Kannada & Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev.
