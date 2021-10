October 17, 2021

Mysuru: Jayaprakash (70), President of Deepa House Building Co-operative Society and Deepa Recreation Club and a resident of Roopanagar, passed away yesterday night in city.

He leaves behind his wife Pushpa, son Vijay Raghavan and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon, according to family sources.