March 16, 2025

Mysuru: P. Chiranth, a 1st PUC Commerce student of Trinity College, Mysuru, representing Karnataka, has won gold medal in 100 mts Running Race at the 20th National Youth Athletics Championship 2025 held at Patna, Bihar, on Mar. 10, clocking an impressive time of 10.89 seconds.

This outstanding performance has earned Chiranth a spot in the Asian Games 2025, marking a significant milestone in his athletic journey.