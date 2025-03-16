Mumbai Indians wins Women Premier League 2025
Sports

Mumbai Indians wins Women Premier League 2025

March 16, 2025

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 8 runs in the final of WPL 2025 yesterday to clinch a record second title.

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed 66 off 44 as MI posted 149 for 7 after getting an invitation to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium. Harmanpreet hit 9 fours and 2 sixes, while Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a crucial 30. Marizanne Kapp rocked MI with bowling figures of 2 for 11 in four overs before Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt brought MI back in the game with an 89-run stand. After this MI suffered a collapse to help DC bounce back in the game.

In the chase, MI always remained a bit ahead of DC and eventually won the last-over thriller by a narrow margin. MI had also clinched the title in the inaugural edition in 2023.

