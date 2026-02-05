Excise DC suspended on bribery charges
Excise DC suspended on bribery charges

February 5, 2026

Mandya: Following a complaint related to bribery, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Excise R. Nagashayana, has been kept under suspension by the Government.

According to a complaint lodged by one Sundar, Nagashayana had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 60 lakh to grant CL-7 license. An audio clip, purportedly believed to be containing the record of conversation between the applicant Sundar and Nagashayana in August 2025, had gone viral on social media. The Excise Commissioner had issued a Show Cause notice to initiate disciplinary action against him. After examining the clarification of the accused officer, the demand for bribe primarily appeared to be true. Following which, the suspension order was issued.

During the period of suspension, Nagashayana has been transferred to Belagavi (North) in Belagavi.

