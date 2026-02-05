MCC launches wall painting to reclaim top spot in Swachh Bharat ranking
News

MCC launches wall painting to reclaim top spot in Swachh Bharat ranking

February 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The compound walls of Government Office buildings across city have turned into a platform to disseminate the message of cleanliness in an artistic way.

The walls are being painted with pictorial messages to send home the message of cleanliness as part of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched the initiative of wall painting at an estimated cost of Rs. 32 lakh, aiming to turn 27,000 feet space of the compound walls into a canvas for the pictorial messages.

The focus is mainly on the conservation of environment and natural resources with messages like that of — Clean Environment, Minimum Use of Water, Segregation of Dry and Wet Waste and several others.

Over 20 artists are involved in the task.

The compound walls of MCC Office on New Sayyaji Rao Road, Maharaja’s Sanskrit Patashala, CADA Office near Palace and Government Offices in Kuvempunagar, Ramakrishnanagar etc., have got an artistic look, with a stroke of brush.

This wall painting is one among several concepts designed to reclaim the top spot in Swachh Bharat rankings, said Mruthyunjaya, Nodal Officer of Swachh Bharat Mission.

