Uncovered trench poses danger!
News

Uncovered trench poses danger!

February 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A corner space at the intersection of Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle and Irwin Road poses danger as the trench dug for a civil work remains open, with cement blocks and crushed stones laid in a haphazard way.

The trench is dug near the heritage pillars, at the entrance of Irwin Road from Government Ayurveda Hospital side.  It is located right adjacent to the footpath and any minor negligence of pedestrians, may prove near troublesome. The trench may have been dug to lay some cables, but the half-cut cables, cement blocks and crushed stones can be seen scattered there. 

As a precaution, the barricade has been put up near the trench to prevent any vehicle users and pedestrians, from having a close access. It is better, the authorities concerned take up corrective measures, with the very stretch of road dotted with K.R. Hospital, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and several other prominent commercial establishments, making it one of the busy stretches throughout the day.

