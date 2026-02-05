Meeting to decide leadership change issue on Feb. 8

February 5, 2026

Bengaluru: Even as the leadership tussle continues in the State Congress, the Congress High Command, in a move aimed at resolving the power sharing issue, is said to have convened a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar at New Delhi on Feb.8.

Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is also a former AICC President, is learnt to have sent WhatsApp message to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to come to Delhi for a meeting at Indira Bhavan on Feb. 8.

Upon learning of the meeting, Ministers and Legislators belonging to Veerashaiva-Lingayat and SC Communities held separate meetings in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, to discuss staking their claim for the CM’s post, if at all leadership change would happen in the State. While the meeting of SC Community Ministers and Legislators was chaired by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Minister for Heavy Industries M.B.Patil chaired the meeting of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community Ministers and Legislators. The meetings of the two communities took place in different Hotels in the State capital. Both the meetings are said to have discussed in depth about the possible political fallout, if at all leadership change happens in the near future. The leaders also decided on sending a message to the High Command to also seriously consider their respective community for the top post in case of leadership change.

However, after the meetings, the leaders asserted that they met only to reassert their communities unity and cohesion and there was nothing political in it.