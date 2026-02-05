Bid to sell MDMA worth Rs. 1.20 lakh: Engineering student among three arrested

February 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Udayagiri police have arrested three individuals who were attempting to sell narcotic substances.

The Police have seized 11 grams and 90 milligrams of MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, known commonly as ecstasy or molly), valued at Rs. 1.20 lakh and the car used in the crime.

The arrested accused are Ameer Khan (27), a resident of K.R. Mohalla and a vehicle driver, Syed Imran (30), a mobile phone repair worker from N.R. Mohalla and Mohammad Nabeel (25), an engineering student from Belavadi.

On Tuesday evening at around 5 pm, while patrolling near Sathagalli VTU College and Outer Ring Road, Udayagiri Police received reliable information that the trio was attempting to sell drugs. Acting swiftly, the Police intercepted them near Moonbucks Café, where they had arrived in a car to conduct the sale.

During the search, MDMA was found in Ameer Khan’s pant pocket. Upon interrogation, he admitted that he had purchased the substance from a person named Raisool and had come with Imran and Nabeel in the car to sell it.

A case has been registered at Udayagiri Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Police also revealed that Ameer Khan already has a prior NDPS case registered against him at Narasimharaja Police Station. The three accused have now been remanded to judicial custody.