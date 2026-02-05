Lake encroachment in K.C. Layout: Lake or private land? Minister’s reply irks MLA

February 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda has given a confusing and conflicting reply in the Assembly regarding the alleged encroachment of a lake in K.C. Layout (Kempu Cheluvajammanni Layout) near the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

The lake in question falls under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and is being claimed as a private property. Two boards have been erected at the site. However, official maps of the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) clearly show the area as a lake.

While one board refers to 23 guntas of land, the other mentions 3.17 acres, both asserting ownership and warning the public against trespassing. The boards also state that legal action will be initiated against anyone entering the property without permission.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa pointed out that MDA maps also indicate Raja Kaluves (primary stormwater drains) connected to the water body, leaving little doubt that it is Government-owned. As per norms, natural water bodies and water-holding areas are classified as Government property.

Matter unresolved

In his reply, Krishna Byregowda did not clearly state whether the land in question is indeed a lake, leaving the matter unresolved and raising further doubts.

Before bringing the issue to the Assembly to draw the Government’s attention, Srivatsa had visited the site and instructed the Mysuru Tahsildar to conduct a survey and initiate necessary action. The Tahsildar assured that the survey would be carried out and further steps taken accordingly.

In the Assembly, the Minister stated that the disputed land falls under Survey No. 4 of Kurubarahalli village in Mysuru taluk. According to survey records, Survey No. 4 spans 979.01 acres, classified as ‘B-Kharab’ (non-cultivable land) and registered as ‘Palace Kaval’ land.

Ambiguous stance

Based on old city survey records, the extent of the specific site is 25,255.50 square metres (approximately 6.10 acres). Of this, 2.33 acres have already been developed into K.C. Nagar layouts, houses and roads. The remaining 3.17 acres are home to teak and coconut trees, with part of the land resembling a lake bund.

However, the Minister’s reply did not clarify whether the compound-enclosed site is officially recognised or marked as a lake in MDA maps. Instead, he merely noted the presence of trees and bund-like features, leaving the lake’s status uncertain.

Reacting to what he termed a vague response, Srivatsa told Star of Mysore that the Minister’s reply itself was confusing. He expressed disappointment, noting that Krishna Byregowda — considered an honest and upright leader — was expected to provide a clearer answer.

The MLA stressed that fighting to save the lake now appears to be the only way forward. He announced that he would decide the next course of action after a joint survey is conducted.

He also said he would bring together the Deputy Commissioner, officials of the Urban Development Department and the MDA for a spot inspection. Based on complete information from these authorities, he added, the next stage of efforts to protect the lake would be determined.