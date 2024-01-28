Lord Ram idol consecration at Ayodhya: BJP felicitates sculptor Arun Yogiraj, Ramdas and Srinivas
Mysore/Mysuru:  Sculptor Arun Yogiraj of the city, who sculpted the idol of Lord Ram that was consecrated at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on Jan. 22, Ramdas, the owner of the land at Harohalli in Mysuru taluk where the black schist stone used for sculpting the idol was found and mining contractor Srinivas, who excavated the  stone from Ramdas’s land and transported it to Ayodhya, were felicitated by the BJP at a ceremony  held at Arun Yogiraj’s residence “Kashayapa  Shilpakala Niketana“ near Basaveshwara Circle in the heart of the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Pratap Simmha said that the BJP will pay Mining Contractor  Srinivas Rs. 80,000, the penalty imposed by the State Mines and Geology Department for unauthorized excavation of the stone.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra and a host of other BJP leaders were present.

