Budding artists paint their imaginative Mysuru

January 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of students participated in the drawing competition organised as part of Mysuru Fest at Manasagangothri in city yesterday.

The competition had been organised on the premises of Mathematics Department of University of Mysore and over 150 students from various schools and colleges in the district took part.

They gave wings to their creativity on canvas, by drawing various facets of Mysuru and also the contributions of erstwhile Mysuru rulers.

The professional artists who were invited as juries evaluated the drawings before announcing the names of the prize winners.

B.C. Krishna of St. Joseph’s College won the first prize, Shreyas Joshi of SJCS School got second prize and Praful Raghavendra third prize.

Nikhil Raghavendra of Vijaya Vittala PU College, M.G. Poorvika of Navkis School and M. Bharath Kumar of DMS won consolation prizes.