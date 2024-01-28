Cultural extravaganza raises the pitch of Mysuru Fest

January 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Youths went gaga over musical beats that set the tempo for the weekend during the cultural extravaganza organised as part of Mysuru Fest at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri campus of University of Mysore yesterday.

The Department of Tourism in association with District Tourism Development Committee has organised the three-day Fest that concludes today. Uyire Uyire BGM Chemman Band from Kochi in Kerala and the troupes of Music Director Manikanth Kadri and singer Pruthvi entertained the gathering with the rendition of hit numbers.

The foot tapping music with a mix of violin fusion, chende recital and dance struck the chord with the gathering. Malayalam singers belted out ‘Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku…’ all-time hit song of Kannada and several other songs from Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Music Director Manikanth Kadri and troupe performing.

The rhythm of songs from pop star Michael Jackson’s musical albums reminded of the musical genius, followed by violin recital of chartbusters like Bombe Helutaithe from Rajakumara and Ninnindale Ninnindale from Milana and Ra Ra from Vikranth Rona left the gathering awe struck.

A song on Lord Ganesha invoking the blessings, set a perfect tone for the evening that unfolded with a mix of musical treat.

The stage near the clock tower at Manasagangothri campus witnessed saxophone concert of Vid. Yadukumar, Nagari recital by Mahesh and troupe, Veera Makkala Kunita, a folk dance form by Huyilalu Shivamallu and troupe and light music by Raghunath – Gurudutt troupe.

Inspired by Mysuru’s hospitality: H.K. Patil

Cultural Capital Mysuru is a tourism hub and the way people play a host to guests and treat the tourists and cultural history are all inspiring, said Tourism Minister H.K. Patil.

Speaking after inaugurating the cultural extravaganza of Mysuru Fest, Patil said “For the first time, Tourism Department has organised Mysuru Fest to provide an opportunity to artistes who couldn’t make it during Dasara cultural programmes. Chitra Santhe, Flea Market and cultural programmes are popular among all.”

Patil said, “Whenever I visit Mysuru, what stems the source of inspiration with air of freshness is the way guests are hosted and tourists are welcomed to the city. I am deeply influenced by art, literature and culture of the city. Mysuru Fest is not just restricted to entertainment. Like the good old saying in Kannada; Desha Suththu Kosha Odu…, if one has to have a peek into the art of Mysuru, they should visit the city on a tour.”

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda presided. University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Tourism Department Principal Secretary Salma K. Fahima, Joint Director M.K. Savitha, Joint Secretary Rajamma, Information and Public Relations Department Assistant Director T.K. Harish and others were present.

Georgian cultural show today: Artistes of India Georgian troupe will be performing in Open Air Theatre at 4 pm today. The event is an unique cultural programme, with attractive musical style, considered as novel in the world.