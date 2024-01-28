Nitish resigns as Bihar CM
News

Nitish resigns as Bihar CM

January 28, 2024

New Delhi: In a major jolt to I.N.D.I.A alliance ahead of forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Janata Dal (United) stalwart Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar this morning.

Shortly after submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Patna in Bihar, Nitish Kumar also staked claim to form the new State Government in alliance with BJP.

Nitish and his two deputies from BJP — Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha — are likely to take oath this evening, it is said.

He has also submitted BJP’s letter of support of 78 MLAs in 243-member Bihar Assembly. While JD(U) has 45 MLAs, four MLAs of (HAM) and one independent are also a part of the new alliance.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching