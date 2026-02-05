Lokayukta raids two MCC officials

February 5, 2026

Rs. 60 lakh cash, gold seized so far; seven places searched

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning operation today, the Lokayukta Police conducted simultaneous raids in Mysuru targeting two Government officials accused of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Lokayukta teams searched the residences, offices and other properties linked to K.R. Chandrashekar, Junior Engineer at T. Narasipur Town Municipality (on deputation from Mysuru City Corporation), and Altaf Hussain Jakarthi, Deputy Electrical Engineer with Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (on deputation to Mysuru City Corporation).

In Mysuru and T. Narasipur, raids were carried out at seven locations, including the houses of relatives, following repeated complaints of corruption and alleged illegal wealth accumulation.

Searches were conducted at Jakarthi’s residence in Vijayanagar, office on Sayyaji Rao Road, Chandrashekar’s house in K.G. Koppal and the T. Narasipur office. Lokayukta Police reportedly seized Rs. 60 lakh in cash from Chandrashekar’s premises.

Cash and gold were also seized from Jakarthi’s residence. The total value of the seizure and movable and immovable assets will be known later.

Lokayukta teams documented assets suspected to be disproportionate to the officials’ known sources of income. According to officials, the raids were triggered by sustained complaints alleging that the accused had amassed wealth far beyond their legitimate earnings.

The searches, which began in the early hours, continued through the morning as Lokayukta officers catalogued seized documents, valuables and cash.