Expect vaccine by early 2021, says Minister Dr. Sudhakar

October 28, 2020

Vaccine is still under trials; hence pricing is not discussed.

Technical Committee will be formed in collaboration with Union Health Ministry and it will decide on distribution of vaccine.

Health workers and persons with comorbidity to be vaccinated in first level.

COVID safety guidelines must be followed during upcoming winter season of November, December and January.

Bengaluru: Good news for citizens. A vaccine for COVID-19 is expected in the beginning of 2021, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Addressing media after the meeting with the officials of AstraZeneca which is one of the companies involved in research and trial of Covid vaccines, here yesterday, he said AstraZeneca in collaboration with Serum Institute, Pune, has been conducting vaccine trials. It was also conducting trials in collaboration with Oxford University at global level. First level trial was conducted successfully 56 days ago. Second and third level trials will be conducted on 1,600 people. The company had been asked to conduct trials on more number of persons, he said.

Stating that distribution of vaccine in Karnataka was also discussed with AstraZeneca, the Minister said the company aims to supply vaccines for 100 crore people. Antibodies were produced in 28 days during first level of trials. The trials were conducted on healthy persons who are not infected. Second and third level trials involve vaccinating persons who were recovered from COVID infection. If the trials are successful they will issue vaccines in the State once the Central Government approves it, he added.

On whether it was a coincidence that COVID situation has improved ever since he took charge as Health Minister, Dr. Sudhakar said it was because of the efforts of Corona Warriors under the leadership of CM Yediyurappa the number of cases have decreased and deaths come down. “Government is neither hiding nor providing wrong information about COVID data. WHO has appreciated State Government’s transparency in providing COVID statistics,” he noted.

Gagandeep Singh, MD of AstraZeneca and Dr. M.K. Sudarshan, Chairman of Technical Advisory Committee, were present.