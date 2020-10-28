DC pulls Chariot to fulfil vow

October 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Fulfilling her vow which she had reportedly made to the Goddess praying for the safe conduct of Dasara festivities, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, along with her family members, pulled the Chariot carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill on Monday evening, hours after the Jamboo Savari successfully ended in the Palace premises marking Vijayadashami, on Monday afternoon.

Rohini, who took part in the Jamboo Savari in Mysore Palace premises along with her husband Sudhir Reddy, children and mother Lakshmi, visited the Hill Temple and participated in the Pallakki Utsava that is associated with Navarathri celebrations.

At the beginning of the ten-day Dasara festival, Rohini, who had taken charge of Mysuru DC on Sept. 29, just a couple of weeks ahead of Dasara, is said to have made a ‘Harake’ (vow) to the Goddess, praying for the safe conduct of Dasara.

Accordingly, she went to the Hill Temple along with her family members on Monday evening and pulled the Pallakki Ratha (Chariot) that carried the idol of the presiding deity, around the Temple.

While Rohini and her mother pulled the Pallakki, the Temple Priests and staff helped them to fulfil the vow.