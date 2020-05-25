Experience safe jewellery shopping at Malabar
Experience safe jewellery shopping at Malabar

May 25, 2020

Bengaluru: Malabar Gold and Diamonds has re-commenced its operations in Karnataka in a phased manner after complying with all the norms set by the Government following the outbreak of COVID-19. 

“As the global pandemic has raised health concerns, and also to have a safe shopping environment, we are ensuring that all our showrooms are fumigated before the store operations, important surfaces are sanitised at every touch point on daily basis, all our staff members including the security will be wearing gloves, masks and sanitising their hands at frequent intervals. Routine Thermal checks are followed for every team member in the store. Screening of customers at the entry point by ensuring they are masked, Temperature checks for normal response and also by noting the address of every customer to avoid entry of customers from containment zone. As per Government instructions, social distancing is followed inside the store by customers being seated at safe distance from others. Waiting area will also hold social distancing in place by alternative seating arrangements. Social distancing markers are placed around the stores at visible locations. Sales team will sanitise the counters before and after they attend to every customer transaction. At the billing, in case of card payments, the cashier will sanitise the cards and machine before and after use followed by safe delivery of the jewellery. Customer safety will be our utmost priority,” stated a press release from Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

For details, contact Huzail on Mob: 99452-57916.

