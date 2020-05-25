Another Bihar-bound Shramik Special ferries 1,164 migrants from Mysuru

May 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The eight ‘point-to-point’ Shramik Special train from Mysuru Division, carrying 1,164 migrants, left Ashokapuram (Mysuru) Station on Sunday at 14:00 hrs for Purnia in Bihar. This train is being run as per the request of the State Governments of Bihar and Karnataka. The train comprising 22 LHB coaches is scheduled to reach Purnia (2488 kms) on Tuesday (May 26) at 13:10 hrs.

After scrutiny and verification of documents of the registered migrants belonging to Mandya, Maddur and Hunsur, the authorities of the State Government completed the mandated screening process before allowing them to board the train.

Meanwhile, the State Government, in association with the Rotary Club of Mysore, provided food and water to the passengers. As per the extant arrangements, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is taking care of the catering in the remaining portion of the journey in collaboration with the Railway Divisions in the path of the train.

Six Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be escorting the train, end-to-end, to address issues, if any, relating to law and order in coordination with the Police of the respective State Governments along the way. Passengers were instructed to compulsory wear face masks and maintain high standards of personal hygiene.

On May 23, a Shramik Special with a total of 1,520 migrants from Hassan and Chikmagalur districts left for Katihar in Bihar. This was the seventh Shramik train from Mysuru Division. Nodal Officers of Railways and Government of Karnataka co-ordinated the arrangements for smooth operation of the special train as per the guidelines issued for registration and screening.

While the local Mahaveer Jain Sangh provided food for the migrants at the starting point, IRCTC is coordinating with various Railway Divisions en route for supply of food till the train reaches the destination Station.

On an average, Indian Railways are running about 270 Shramik Specials everyday since the beginning of this month. Almost three lakh passengers have been transported per day in the last four days.

The Railways will be operationalising another 2600 Shramik Specials across the Indian Railway network in the next ten days as per the needs of various State Governments. This initiative is expected to benefit over 36 lakh migrants across the country, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager & PRO, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division.