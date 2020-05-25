Education Department’s app, website to aid CET, NEET students

May 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: GetCETgo – Online CET and NEET Crash Course 2020, content powered by Deeksha, is a Government of Karnataka initiative to help all students of Karnataka prepare for CET 2020 and NEET 2020. Comprehensive study material in the form of Synopsis, Practice Questions, Chapter-wise Tests, Mock Tests and Revision Videos are available free to all students registered for CET 2020.

GetCETGo includes two types of content; one is CET examination related content and the other is NEET Examination related content, said Millind Chippalakatti, Academic Head, Deeksha.

The CET related content has the following: I and II PU related NCERT Physics, Chemistry, Math, Biology based synopsis videos and chapter wise short cuts (Mathematics), chapter wise selected 120 questions (in various forms), 4-5 chapters put together in combined tests. Apart from this, there are ten full length mock test papers. It also includes solved papers from the last ten years. The level of difficulty in each subject has been maintained as per the CET examination. For each problem, solutions have been provided. This content has been developed by a set of senior faculty members who have been in this field for more than 25 years.

The NEET related content has the following: It includes Physics, Chemistry and Biology subject content. Using a very elaborative mode of explanation which covers all three subjects’ chapter wise synopsis (both first and second year chapters are covered), not only is there concentration on the NCERT syllabus but also based on recent research, questions and detailed synopsis notes and videos have been provided. Apart from this, 15 full length papers have been given.