Fair Price Shop owners stage protest against harassment
October 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging harassment by the workers of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) Party, about 80 Fair Price Shop owners staged a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday demanding suitable action against them.

“The workers of KRS Party are frequently harassing the 1,069 Fair Price Shop owners of Mysuru city and district by intruding into the Fair Price Shops and preventing us from distributing food grains to the card holders. They demand accounts, do stock checking, record videos, use filthy words against the Fair Price Shop owners and are  behaving like rowdies,” they alleged.

“Our State Association has given memorandums in this connection to the Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of the Food and Civil Supplies Department,” the protestors said

“We are distributing food grains as per rules since 1956 through 20,000 Fair Price Shops. But of late, the workers of KRS Party are shouting at us in front of card holders and calling us thieves. They are also sending videos to the Department officials.  Who have given them the rights to do all this? The authorities can take action against us if they receive complaints from card holders,” they said and appealed to authorities concerned to take action.

Sundarappa, Nazarbad Ravi, Nataraj and others participated in the protest. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the DC and called off their protest.

  1. PNR says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Catching greedy and arrogant businessmen who cheat people and make money is NOT harassment. It is LAW and ORDER enforcement which is the JOB of Govt officials. But since BRIBES are taken by Govt officials, KRS like groups are a MUST. THRASH the chor businessmen. They have enjoyed enough looting.

